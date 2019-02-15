Friendship above everything else

Returning from China in 2003, George Fernandes broke journey in Singapore and visited my flat in the Nanyang Technological University campus where I was teaching in the journalism school.

He seemed somehow subdued, his voice almost a whisper, but what he said was arresting. “I’ve got a new slogan for them when I get back — ‘Chase China!’.” The words didn’t sound as if they would galvanise an Indian mob but George was so profoundly impressed by every aspect of the progress China had made that he wanted India to emulate it. “Chase ...