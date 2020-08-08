From Banaras to Kashmir

After two serially disastrous appointments for the top job in arguably India’s most complex administrative arrangement — it is after all, neither a state nor a Union Territory — the Union government might have got it right at last by appointing Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor (LG).

Sinha may have come to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) but his role model was Sarju Pandey, legendary communist and among the tallest leaders eastern UP has produced. Pandey participated in the independence ...