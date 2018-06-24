From Chilli farmers to ONGC contract, here are the key court orders

Builder told to pay for project delay In one of the earliest decisions involving the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), the Bombay High Court has directed the promoter to pay 10 per cent interest for the period when the possession was not given to the aspirants of flats.

While most of the allottees had paid 95 per cent of the due amount, the promoter of the project had completed only zero per cent to 95 per cent of the construction, and started work on few of the amenities promised like a clubhouse. The home applicants moved the Maharashtra real estate regulatory chairman, who ...