From China to India

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday began its annual meeting in Beijing. The meeting will last until March 13, and several more indications about the CPC’s intentions will emerge over time. However, it has already revealed its growth target for the country’s economy: 5 per cent for the year, according to a speech by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang. This was one piece of economic news that emerged from the first two days; the other was the focus on “self-reliance” in frontier technologies. The work report released by Mr Li called for a “whole nation strategy” that essentially recruits the entire economy, from the military to the private sector to academia, into a party-run effort to control the advanced technologies of the future. Both these pieces of information, when taken together, however, reveal the urgency of investment-friendly reform in India.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU