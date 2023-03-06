JUST IN
Unable to connect
From China to India
Regulatory independence
G20's Ukraine problem
Development concerns
Vote from the Northeast
Congress endgame
Weak sentiment
A fresh beginning
The growth challenge
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

From China to India

India should welcome investments looking for alternatives

Topics
China | India | Investments

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday began its annual meeting in Beijing. The meeting will last until March 13, and several more indications about the CPC’s intentions will emerge over time. However, it has already revealed its growth target for the country’s economy: 5 per cent for the year, according to a speech by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang. This was one piece of economic news that emerged from the first two days; the other was the focus on “self-reliance” in frontier technologies. The work report released by Mr Li called for a “whole nation strategy” that essentially recruits the entire economy, from the military to the private sector to academia, into a party-run effort to control the advanced technologies of the future. Both these pieces of information, when taken together, however, reveal the urgency of investment-friendly reform in India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.