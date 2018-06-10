From mortgaged property to power supply, here are the key court orders

SC bid to revamp consumer courts While the shortage of judges in high courts and the Supreme Court is well known, the plight of the consumer forums is less recognised. The National Consumer Commission has complained that the filing of cases has gone up 300 per cent and there is no space in its Delhi office to keep the fresh cases, and files are lying in the corridors.

The Supreme Court has been hearing such complaints from all states in a common case, State of Uttar Pradesh vs Consumer Bar Association. The court had asked the Centre two years ago to solve the problem of infrastructure and ...