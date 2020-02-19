From SME to MNC

My first glimpse of entrepreneurship at close quarters was when my husband’s father, H Vasanth Rao or HVR started a business to make electronic voltage stabilisers and digital energy meters in the late eighties. His retirement savings formed the seed capital.

He had worked till he was 52 in senior leadership positions with the central government and has been a highly regarded inventor with several patents to his credit. At a time when state electricity utilities were encouraging industries to sign up for more electrical energy, HVR foresaw the inevitable demand-supply gap that would ...