From vivad to samvad, to gain vishwas

The Union government’s Vivad se Vishwas scheme is a significant attempt at dispute resolution that can bring trillions of rupees to the exchequer. At least, the government seems to think so.

After all, the total amount under dispute, shared almost equally by individual and corporation taxpayers, is a whopping Rs 8 trillion. Reports suggest that the finance ministry has given a target of Rs 2 trillion or around 25 per cent of the disputed amount to tax officials by March-end, with this additional incentive: “The performance of officers in respect of ‘Vivad Se Vishwas ...