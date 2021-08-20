For many, hydrogen is the fuel of the future: When ignited, it leaves behind only water, and not carbon dioxide (CO2). Thus, using this most abundant element for our energy needs may help tackle greenhouse gas emission.

Also, the energy produced by 1 kg of hydrogen gas, according to the US Department of Energy, is about the same as the energy in 2.8 kg of gasoline. Keeping these benefits in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech announced the National Hydrogen Mission in a bid to make India energy independent by 2047 and also meet its climate ...