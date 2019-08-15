Gas connectivity: Poised for take-off

Bharat Net project, launched in 2011, is the National Optical Fibre Network to provide connectivity to all 250,000 gram panchayats. The Saubhagya project seeks to provide electricity connections to all households.

As of mid-2019, Nal Se Jal (water from pipes), rechristened Har Ghar Jal (water for every household) commits to provide water connections to all households in the country by 2024. Less talked about, but equally impactful, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) initiative joins the massive utilities delivery networking infrastructure now sweeping rural and urban landscapes, and ...