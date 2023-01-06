JUST IN
GDP for FY23 calls for guarded optimism
GDP for FY23 calls for guarded optimism

According to the Advance Estimate released by the statistics and programme implementation ministry, the Indian economy has grown by 7 per cent in FY23

Topics
GDP forecast | GDP growth | Indian Economy

Rajani Sinha 

Rajani Sinha

India’s economy has continued to perform relatively well in FY23 compared to other emerging and advanced countries and this is getting reflected in the gross domestic product (GDP) data. According to the Advance Estimate released by the statistics and programme implementation ministry, the Indian economy has grown by 7 per cent in FY23. While the growth is lower than 8.7 per cent GDP growth recorded in FY22, that’s mainly because the base effect had statistically pushed up the FY22 growth. In the second half of FY23, the economy is estimated to grow by 4.5 per cent. Again, while this is lower than the first half average growth of 9.7 per cent, that’s mainly because of the base effect. Ignoring the base effect, the message is a steady growth momentum in the economy.

