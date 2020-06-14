Gearing up for peak Covid

Early evidence from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s work on the measurement of antibodies shows high heterogeneity within the country. At the end of April, there were some containment zones in cities where about a third of the population showed antibodies and many districts in which the share was near zero.

This gives us an idea of how the pandemic will unfold. In the present state of knowledge, many but not all of the persons who test positive on the antibody test have immunity. The pandemic will slow down when a large fraction of the people are immune, and the virus ...