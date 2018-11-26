Gigs galore

As India moves into elections mode, the political narrative seems to be shifting systematically to the Ram temple issue. The issue was dormant till the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised the ask in his Vijaya Dashmi speech on October 18 by demanding a law to facilitate building the temple.

The Shiv Sena landed in Ayodhya on November 24 to raise the pitch for the temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had its own show. According to a report in Economic Times, the Sangh Parivar planned three rallies in Nagpur, Ayodhya and Bangalore on November 25 for the temple and, 543 rallies between November 25 and ...