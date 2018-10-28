Giving independent directors more teeth: Here's what experts want

Consider this: Of 644 independent directors who gave up their position in NSE-listed companies in 2018 (as of October 23), 272 did not give any reason for their action. Another 217 cited personal reasons or pre-occupation as the trigger for giving up their position. The last year was no different.

Of 735 independent directors who ceased to be in that position, 322 did not give any reason for quitting, says a study by Prime Database. In 1,794 NSE-listed companies, there are 7,114 independent directors occupying the non-executive position. The research by Prime Database shows ...