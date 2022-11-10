JUST IN
Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements
Britain and Rishi Sunak
Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination
Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
The opaque world of climate reporting
Salaried jobs recover
Inflation targeting in letter and spirit
An extraordinary decade for markets
The true art of travel writing
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements
Business Standard

Global banking is a bright spot

The world's financial system faces an intimidating set of challenges, but the lessons of the global financial crisis are holding banks in good stead

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | financial crisis | Banking system

T T Ram Mohan 

Follow this columnist
T T Ram Mohan

The Ukraine conflict poses the biggest challenge to growth since the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2007. The world economy will grow at 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Growth in 2023 will be the lowest since 2010, leaving aside the pandemic year of 2020.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 22:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.