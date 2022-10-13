Going beyond the inflation target

It was expected for a while but the September inflation numbers made it official. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not been able to contain inflation as mandated by the law. According to the law, the central bank is expected to keep the consumer price index-based inflation rate at 4 per cent with a tolerance limit of 2 percentage points on both sides. If the rate remains outside the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters, it would be seen as a failure to achieve the target. The central bank, consequently, is required to write to the Union government, stating the reasons for the failure to achieve the target. It would also have to propose remedial measures, along with the expected timeline within which the target would be achieved.