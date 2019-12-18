Gold is old

Recently, my spouse asked whether investing in a monthly gold deposit scheme with a jeweller made sense. I tried to dissuade her, but she went ahead anyway. However, after a couple of jewellery firms absconded with depositors’ money, she is now worried about whether it was the right decision.

On my part, I have full faith that the firm will, on maturity of the recurring deposit scheme, make available the agreed amount for the purchase of jewellery from their chain of stores. The company is run by one of India’s most reputed business houses and has robust financials. But I worry ...