JUST IN
The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy
A match not made in start-up heaven
Defending the constitutional order
How will the BJP's Lok Sabha tally change in the 2024 general elections?
Global arms sales: Change is underway
Indian rupee goes digital
Leading the global digital economy
No free lunches
Consumer sentiments depressed in December
'DGFT should align RoDTEP, Customs Tariff HSN Codes'
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Tech beyond AI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Good, bad and intelligent

ChatGPT is at the cutting edge of AI research. Its use cases are endless. But it is also not hard to see how AI could potentially cause a global catastrophe

Topics
Technology | artifical intelligence

Devangshu Datta 

Follow this columnist
Devangshu Datta

ChatGPT, an AI created by OpenAI, has made huge waves. There are claims it could supersede conventional search engines. Unlike a search engine, ChatGPT doesn’t simply list links when a search term (or a natural language question) is entered.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Technology

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.