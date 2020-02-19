Goodbye, apolitical corporations

Corporate India’s well-established aversion to engaging with controversy involving the ideology of the ruling regime — any ruling regime — is being tested in unexpected ways.

These engagements are the direct result of this ruling dispensation’s ideological mobilisation of society. Three incidents in the recent past show that this process of profound political evangelism has had the unintended consequence of impacting relations between customers and service providers, forcing them to show their ideological colours (or not) First, in August last year one Amit ...