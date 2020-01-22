Goodbye, smartphone decade...

Looking back, many people agree that one of the most significant phenomenon over the last decade was the rise of the smartphone. Sending a message half-way across the world to a friend or cousin for free, browsing the most recent cricket score while streaming music and ordering biryani via Swiggy, or, catching a relatively inexpensive car ride to the train station would not be possible without the smartphone.

The same goes for location-based dating and navigation apps. Today, there are about 3 billion smartphone users or almost every other person in the world has one. At the start of ...