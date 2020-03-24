Governance & politics

Good governance requires good politics, something we are seriously short of now. Today, our political process is rife with hate speeches that divide communities, groups using violence to do precisely this, acrimonious relationships between political parties and sharp Centre-state differences.

The measures the government is taking to address the problem of containing COVID-19 could help to bring the country together without distinction of caste, religion or region. But the evidence suggests that when the crisis is over, we will be back to square one in the snakes and ladders of ...