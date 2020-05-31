'Govt, firms should follow ICC's notes'

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has called upon governments and large businesses to cooperate and coordinate their responses to ensure that immediate stimulus efforts flow into the real economy, particularly to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and their workers, who are the most vulnerable to the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The ICC wants the governments to provide direct and immediate support to small businesses to ensure their continued operation, provide direct and immediate support to workers and those most vulnerable, ensure that support ...