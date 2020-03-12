Grand old implosion

Jyotiraditya Scindia, 49, has offered the Congress Party’s leadership a rude wake-up call. His departure, however, should not have come as a surprise.

Mr Scindia has been openly expressing his dissent with decisions of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) — and approval of several of Narendra Modi government’s policies for quite some time. Instead of leveraging Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president after the debacle of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ageing leadership of the Congress tamely voted for his 73-year-old mother to take interim charge. The fact that ...