Growing crisis of the educated unemployed

While Indians were busy celebrating the country’s global triumph and commiserating about its terrestrial adventures, two important reports went almost unnoticed. The eighth annual All India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19 was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development last week.

It coincided with the release of four-monthly report “Unemployment in India — A Statistical Profile” for May-August 2019 by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Put together, both these surveys point to a simmering volcano of educated unemployment. This could be the visible ...