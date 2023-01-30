JUST IN
What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?
What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?
Business Standard

Guru of globalisation

The Presidency of G20 should be used by India to argue for globalisation and a rules-based global economic order

Topics
Globalisation | G20  | India

K P Krishnan 

K P Krishnan

A major problem that is now roiling the global economy is the rising levels of protectionism and industrial policy. India has been a great beneficiary of globalisation, but has (so far) taken a back seat, with the leadership role on these issues provided by advanced economies. When advanced economies are not working for globalisation like they used to, there is an important possibility for India to play a leadership role, through all levers of state power, including the G20.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:38 IST

`
