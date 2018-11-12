Half the top listed companies employ less than 7% women

Only twenty per cent of all the permanent employees of the top listed companies of India are women. Men dominate the workplace in corporate India. Evidently, securing a place for women on the boards of listed companies by regulation has not helped in improving the share of women employees in companies.

SEBI regulations require that the board of directors of all listed companies should contain at least one woman. This regulation has been in force since October 2014. As per SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) companies need to disclose the ...