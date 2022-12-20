Handle with care

The (GST) authorities have started knocking at the doors of assessees. As reported by this newspaper on Monday, about 50,000 show-cause notices have been issued so far to companies and partnership firms in sectors such as jewellery and real estate. These notices are a result of the first comprehensive audit exercise since the implementation of the new indirect tax regime. The authorities have mostly covered the returns filed for the first two years (2017-18 and 2018-19). In some cases, returns have also been audited for later years. Different reasons have been underlined for issuing notices, such as non-payment of taxes, incorrect declaration, incorrect classification of goods and services, mismatch in sale and purchase of goods, and wrong input tax credit claims. It is likely that some firms and businesses may not have filed returns as mandated by law, but the numbers are still worrying for a variety of reasons.