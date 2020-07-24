Happy & happening: Seenagers rock!

Seenagers — “senior teenagers” are the newest demographic cohort of interest to smart marketeers. Yes, these are senior citizens living the life of teenagers! They have everything they wanted as a teenager — only they seem to have got it all 50 years later.

In fact, for them it is actually even better than being a teenager as they are at a life-stage when they can choose to live their life on their own terms. No more having to go to school or to attend college; no time-table of classes, no homework to be done; no quizzes, no exams; no money issues — in fact ...