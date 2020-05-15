Harsh Vardhan: Born lucky?

In politics, calculation matters. But so does luck. Take Union Cabinet Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan. In some other time and place, he could hardly have shone the way he’s doing now: true, he would have been health minister and a reasonably competent one.

But being a doctor and also a health administrator, Covid-19 has propelled him into a place in the sun that he could only have hoped for. And that’s the story of his life: that he was born lucky. Harsh Vardhan is an otolaryngologist surgeon: to you and me, ENT. He is a successful and well-known doctor and came into ...