JUST IN
The moonlighting volcano: Ready to erupt
Indian equities' persistent performance
Mohan Bhagwat's overture to Muslims
Fears of weaker rupee, higher inflation worsen
Decoupling theory again
A renewed multilateralism
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
Navigating the affordable housing finance market
Will RBI go for 50-bps rate hike this week?
Indian National AAP: Kejriwal abhors a vacuum
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Mohan Bhagwat's overture to Muslims
Business Standard

Haryana's superior quality of employment

Haryana is a rich state with a relatively high per capita income. People here are therefore apparently less willing to take up informal employment in the unorganised sector

Topics
Consumer Sentiment Indicator | Haryana | CMIE

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

Haryana’s employment challenge is in the structure of its employment. Its employment is largely of salaried employees. This is a great advantage that Haryana offers to its people and also to those of the rest of India who are attracted to the state as quality migrants. Poor quality employment such as of daily wage labourers is relatively small in the state. And, the share of better quality jobs such as of salaried employees is higher than it is in almost any other large state. But, it is far more difficult for an economy to generate salaried jobs than it is for people to join the armies of daily wage labourers. This difficulty is not limited to Haryana. But, it hurts Haryana the most. Haryana is a rich state with a relatively high per capita income. People here are therefore apparently less willing to take up informal employment in the unorganised sector. The demand in Haryana is likely more for the difficult-to-generate salaried jobs. Haryana’s advantage as the provider of good quality jobs is therefore also its challenge.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Sentiment Indicator

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.