Haryana's superior quality of employment

Haryana’s employment challenge is in the structure of its employment. Its employment is largely of salaried employees. This is a great advantage that offers to its people and also to those of the rest of India who are attracted to the state as quality migrants. Poor quality employment such as of daily wage labourers is relatively small in the state. And, the share of better quality jobs such as of salaried employees is higher than it is in almost any other large state. But, it is far more difficult for an economy to generate salaried jobs than it is for people to join the armies of daily wage labourers. This difficulty is not limited to . But, it hurts the most. Haryana is a rich state with a relatively high per capita income. People here are therefore apparently less willing to take up informal employment in the . The demand in Haryana is likely more for the difficult-to-generate salaried jobs. Haryana’s advantage as the provider of good quality jobs is therefore also its challenge.