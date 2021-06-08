Has India clinched the manufacturing deal?

If there was an ease-of-manufacturing index, India would not score very high — for a host of well-known reasons ranging from process to costs. The scheme to offer cash incentives for local manufacturing of solar equipment as well as batteries may require a few iterations to really click, or it may fly in the first round of bidding itself.

What is clearly visible is the intent of policy makers to get the maximum bang for each rupee spent. Solar and FOMO In the case of solar, the aim is to offer Rs 4,500 crore ($620 million) in subsidies to large local manufacturers with at ...