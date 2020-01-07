How confidential should bank inspection reports be?

Transparency and maximum disclosure are the immutable cornerstones of an effective democracy. However, absolute and uncontrolled information flow may sometimes be antithetical to the objective this proposition seeks to achieve.

It is for this reason that legislation, albeit with circumspection, creates exceptions to this principle. This requires judicial intervention to balance the conflict between the expectation of the information seeker and the right of the information owner and set in harmony the contrariety between transparency and confidentiality. Disclosure being the primary ...