How IndiGo CEO sees aviation shaping up amid worst crisis in history

In 2002-03, when Jet Airways was at its peak but beginning to smell competition, Air Sahara was trying to stabilise its ship and IndiGo was still in embryo stage, the founders of all three airlines — Naresh Goyal, Subrata Roy and, subsequently, Rahul Bhatia — tried to convince Ronojoy Dutta, better known as Rono Dutta, to take over the reins in India.

At the time, the joke in Dutta’s family was that the mishti doi (Bengali sweet yogurt) that Roy plied him with did the trick and that’s how he ended up spending four years (2004-2008) at Air Sahara. Almost 15 ...