Best of BS Opinion: Opening the economy for trade and investment
Business Standard

How Kejriwal's AAP and Modi's BJP are strikingly similar, and yet different

The two offer the same package - personality cult, populist schemes, inflated claims, etc - but the hard edge to BJP's communalism is missing in AAP, a difference we should celebrate, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan 

On one side of the pink bus ticket issued free to women passengers in the capital is a picture of Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal. His statement appears above it: “Main chahta hoon ki aap aur aapka parivar khoob tarakki karein.

Jab mahilayein aage badhengi, tabhi desh aage badhega.” (It is my wish that you and your family make progress. It is when women move ahead that the country moves ahead.) Some two million women ride Delhi’s public buses daily — out of 16 million of the city’s residents. The campaign, transparently a build-up to the Delhi ...

First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 19:27 IST

