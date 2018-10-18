How our politicians let us down...

Do we get the politicians we deserve? This somewhat bleak belief is usually held by people who feel let down. However, I would argue that we in India have a right to expect better.

Political betrayal cannot be so easily understood or forgiven. Despite M J Akbar’s belated resignation yesterday afternoon, the response of our politicians to l’affaireAkbar illustrates the yawning gap between them and urban, middle-class, English-speaking India. They don’t seem to share our ethics or moral principles and they certainly don’t feel the same sense of outrage when these ...