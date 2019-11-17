How secure are social media messaging apps?

Did we think that our social media messaging devices are so safe that they cannot be hacked or snooped? If so, then we were silly. We now know that a bug in WhatsApp’s audio call feature allowed hackers to install a commercial spyware of Israeli company NSO Group on Android and iOS phones just by calling the target.

No doubt, most messaging apps are not easy to crack. In an opinion piece in The Daily Telegraph in July 2017, the then UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd opined that “real people” are not really interested in security features that stop the government and ...