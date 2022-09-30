JUST IN
How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
The challenge of monetary tightening
Convergent growth
What next for central banks?
How is the Indian economy really doing?
India's national priorities are best served domestically
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
Bonding with bonds: Creating a deeper, wider market
Bringing BPCL sale back on the table
Reducing govt spending holds the key to fixing India's inflation worries
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
The challenge of monetary tightening
Business Standard

How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?

The US, China and Europe - the financial, strategic and economic centres of the world - are all systemically challenged, forcing one to focus on the structural fault-lines, writes T N Ninan

Topics
world economy | Weekend Ruminations | Russia Ukraine Conflict

T N Ninan 

Follow this columnist
T N Ninan

There was a time when the world’s leading economies were the engines of global growth and, in their different ways, countries to be emulated — the United States, Northern Europe, Japan and China. Over the past 15 years, however, they have become the sources of global instability. The 2008 financial crisis grew out of the excesses of US financial capitalism, and Covid out of laboratory collaboration between American and Chinese researchers. The governments in many of these countries responded to growing economic troubles with massive bail-outs, first of banks and companies and then of consumers, piling up debt and pushing monetary policy beyond its normal limits in order to control the fall-out.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on world economy

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.