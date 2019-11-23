How to end Delhi's pollution

The issue of air pollution across northern India, especially in the cities and towns of the Gangetic basin, has assumed the magnitude of a national calamity. Over 50 million people in Delhi-NCR are directly affected, with the air quality index plummeting to “severe”.

With thick smog engulfing the entire region, the administration issued advisories to shut schools and limit outdoor activities. The period from late October to mid-November is particularly severe. Different studies show that the contribution of crop stubble burning to carbon monoxide and atmospheric aerosol, ...