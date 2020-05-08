Humble leaders, please

What sort of leadership appears to be working during this pandemic? On some level, any form of leadership at all — it is a well-known effect of national crises that there is a surge in support for whoever appears to be in charge.

The “rally round the flag” effect, however, is often temporary. For example, President Donald Trump’s approval rating going into the US’ battle against the coronavirus, in early March, was negative 10 points — in other words, the percentage of respondents who on average disapproved of his performance was 10 percentage points ...