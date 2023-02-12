JUST IN
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
Adani saga: Easy come, easy go
ChatGPT: Driving the world berserk?
Mad money: Indulgence that keeps you disciplined
The yellow metal can glitter some more
The Adani saga: What it means for Indian banks
Bloodstained road to Nellie
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
Fifty shades of stardom
It's no more business as usual
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Adani saga: Easy come, easy go
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs

Banks should review their forms and practices based on the recommendations in these papers

Topics
ICC | Banks | Indian ecommerce

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

Last Monday, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) released a set of four guidance papers on the usage of documentary credits. These include recommendations regarding the requirements for ‘onboard notation’ on transport documents, notes on the principle of ‘strict compliance’, the use of ‘drafts’ i.e. bills of exchange under documentary credits, and the prescribed documentary credit format.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICC

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.