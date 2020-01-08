Implications of a majoritarian agenda

The brutal violence unleashed against students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 by storm troopers, whose masked faces did nothing to hide their political and ideological affiliations, was a calculated message to academic institutions, civil society and minorities, that they would be bludgeoned into submission if they dare to resist the reconstruction of the Indian state and society in accordance with a majoritarian blueprint.

What we saw unfold at JNU was a continuation of the bloodstained saga that began at Jamia Milia Islamia, spread to Aligarh Muslim ...