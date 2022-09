Improving efficiency: New railways land policy

The Union Cabinet’s decision to revise the railway land policy is well-intended. One of the ways to improve economic outcomes is to use the available resources more efficiently. It has been argued for long that the holds excess land all across the country, which can be monetised to not only increase revenue for the national transporter, but also push up overall economic activity. The government’s decision is intended to rapidly move in this direction. For cargo-related activities, for instance, the land will be given for up to 35 years at 1.5 per cent of the market value per annum. Currently, land for such activities is leased only for five years at a much higher rate. The government expects the policy to enable the building of 300 PM-Gati Shakti cargo terminals over the next five years, which would potentially generate 120,000 employment opportunities.

