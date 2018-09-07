Imran Khan's naya Pakistan challenge

Years ago, in an interview to Business Standard, one of South Asia’s most respected journalists, Mark Tully, was asked what he thought was the biggest, deepest difference between India and Pakistan, considering people are always wittering on about how similar Indians and Pakistanis were in language, culture and tradition; and yet the two countries are always at each other’s throat. It did seem, sometimes, that not just the governments but the societies of the two countries had sanctified a state of war between the two.

Tully thought for a moment. Then he said: ...