In praise of the bureaucrat

Just the other day (but before the lockdown) we were at home for several of our college friends, sharing good food and drinks and exchanging war stories with the warmth and bonhomie that only long-lasting friendships can provide.

Our doorbell rang and, as I saw two more of our friends, both women, at the door, I exclaimed: “Here come our bureaucrat friends at last!” Suddenly the warm smiles on the faces of these two women froze! “It’s those IAS people who give us all a bad name,” one mumbled. I stood there frozen as they brushed past me to join the rest of ...