In troubled economic environment, the proof of Budget will be in follow-up

There is no underestimating the very difficult context in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to present the FY20-21 Budget, with economic growth for FY20 having been downgraded to just 4.8 per cent by the IMF, high inflation making some observers worry about the risk of stagflation, unemployment at a worrisome level and a dearth of investment from the domestic private sector. All of this in a very troubled global economic environment.

The only bright spot has been the increase in Foreign Direct Investment. The objectives for the finance minister were thus quite clear: on the ...