Increasing the pace of India's urbanisation

Cities have always captured the poetic imagination in how they shape culture and give impetus to the realisation of dreams and ambitions of people who come from the countryside. A city is a breathing entity — it is ever-growing and evolving. As it is said, a city is its people.

It influences the aesthetics of its people, its architecture and its overall functioning. Beyond this poetic transfiguration of cities, there lie the overall developmental advantages that cities and the process of urbanisation have to offer. By 2003, more people were living in cities than in villages ...