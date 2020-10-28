India, China, US and Rousseau's game

History moves in perfect circles. So it is not surprising that just under 50 years after cocking a snook at the US by signing a peace treaty with its arch enemy, the USSR, India has signed a similar one with the US yesterday. Neutralising China was India's objective then and it is the objective now also.

In 1971, when the Indo-USSR treaty was signed, China was aligned with the US which at the time was opposing India. Today China is aligned with Russia, and it is Russia that is acting against Indian interests. It supplies China with huge quantities of energy and arms. It ...