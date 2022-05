India is on top of the gaming market

Over the last few months, India has been making a record in yet another market. It has emerged as the country with the highest number of games downloaded per month in the world.

According to Sensor Tower research, the No. 1 market for global game mobile downloads was India, which accumulated 761.2 million installs, or approximately 16 per cent of total worldwide downloads in March 2022. Sensor Tower research shows that the United States ranked No. 2 for downloads at 8.7 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7.6 per cent. India’s is emerging as one of the biggest markets for the ...