The launch of services in India earlier this month by Prime Minister marked an inflection point in the roll-out of communication services. It was perhaps for the first time that India had leapfrogged to adopt cutting-edge technology, with the major platforms scrambling to play catch-up. With services available in major Indian cities thanks to the network roll-out by cellular companies, the popular platforms of and were yet to roll out software support for . This lag in the innovation cycle between the networks and the software platforms was particularly stark with several home-grown cellular device manufacturers set to sell 5G-enabled phones within a couple of days ahead of the festival shopping season. India’s 5G leapfrog also dovetails another major milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in hi-tech manufacturing with iPhone exports for a single month clocking a billion dollars in value. For the first time India as a manufacturing base for Apple is rolling out the latest iPhone14 within weeks of its global launch. With increasing sourcing of components and accessories from India, the boost in domestic hi-tech manufacturing is dovetailing the 5G leapfrog.