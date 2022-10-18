The launch of 5G services in India earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked an inflection point in the roll-out of communication services. It was perhaps for the first time that India had leapfrogged to adopt cutting-edge technology, with the major technology platforms scrambling to play catch-up. With 5G services available in major Indian cities thanks to the network roll-out by cellular companies, the popular platforms of Apple iOS and Google Android were yet to roll out software support for 5G. This lag in the technology innovation cycle between the networks and the software platforms was particularly stark with several home-grown cellular device manufacturers set to sell 5G-enabled phones within a couple of days ahead of the festival shopping season. India’s 5G leapfrog also dovetails another major milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in hi-tech manufacturing with iPhone exports for a single month clocking a billion dollars in value. For the first time India as a manufacturing base for Apple is rolling out the latest iPhone14 within weeks of its global launch. With increasing sourcing of components and accessories from India, the boost in domestic hi-tech manufacturing is dovetailing the 5G leapfrog.
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 18:17 IST
