India's employment challenge

The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 per cent in December 2021. It was 7 per cent in November. A year ago, in December 2020, the unemployment rate was higher at 9.1 per cent. The unemployment rate in India is elevated compared to levels experienced in the recent past.

In 2018-19, the unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent and in 2017-18 it was 4.7 per cent. In each of the last three months – October, November and December 2021, the unemployment rate has been at 7 per cent or more. The unemployment rate during the quarter ended December 2021 was 7.6 per cent. It was 7.3 per cent in the ...