India's epic test

India’s 2-1 Test series win in Australia must count as one of its greatest victories. It certainly has to be India’s greatest away series win.

Down 1-0 after the Adelaide Test, in which India collapsed to its lowest-ever total — 36 — in the second innings, after taking a lead in the first, not many had bet on an Indian recovery. But they did it, with élan. Going into the second Test at Melbourne, India had already lost their captain and batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, who had to miss the last three Tests, having to fly home to be with his actor wife, ...